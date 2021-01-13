For what might be the first time in the city’s history, it has revoked the liquor license of a business.
Shakers Saloon, 111 Chalet Drive, can continue to sell food and have performances, but for 12 months, it will not be able to sell alcoholic beverages. The Common Council voted unanimously at its Tuesday, Jan. 12, meeting, to deliver that penalty after a two-hour hearing, which followed a separate hearing in front of the Public Safety committee last month, where an attorney representing the city detailed a list of incidents the police department deemed unacceptable.
It was unclear after the meeting whether owner Steven Meyer, who rents the space for Shakers, would continue to keep the business open. At times during the meeting, Meyer has stated he can adapt as a business without a liquor license, and at other times, he’s said that without a liquor license, he would probably shut it down.
Among the incidents cited were an Oct. 10 shooting and birthday party that violated state and county health mandates, an after-hours drinking violation and a former owner accused of selling cocaine and methamphetamine out of the business. The latter charge, which has still not gone to trial, stemmed from a December 2019 arrest and resulted in the city suspending Shakers’ license starting in April 2020 for 48 days.
The council had considered granting Shakers an extension to submit written arguments prior to the vote to suspend the license, as Meyer had claimed he didn’t have enough time. However, after Mayor Tim Swadley broke a 6-6 tie on three separate amendments to add conditions to that request, alders voted 11-1 to deny the extension.
Similar to the Dec. 3 hearing, Meyer pleaded his case to alders without attorney representation. At the first hearing in December, an employee of Shakers, Josh Quisling, who was representing the bar, said the bar’s attorney had a conflict and could not attend; at the Jan. 12 meeting, Meyer stated he does not have the money to afford an attorney.
The Hub had attempted to reach out to the person Meyer named as his attorney following the Dec. 3 hearing, but never heard back.
At one point during the Jan. 12 meeting, Meyer said he believed the police department has an agenda to shut them down.
“I think that we are being unfairly treated. I know these accusations are false,” he said.
During the Jan. 12 meeting, Stoughton Police Department attorney Rick Manthe said the council gave the business a second chance in April and bar management wasted it.
“Many of the events standing alone would warrant revocation of the liquor license, but here we have a pattern of behavior, consequently we ask that you revoke Shakers’ liquor license,” he said.
Meyer said the police department targets Shakers Saloon because of the location’s history, the type of hip hop music they play and its proximity to a hotel that Meyer said is the source of problems, something he can not control. He objected to the police report’s characterization of the Oct. 10 birthday party that sparked the most recent inquiry as a “hiphop” party, he argued the bar was following COVID-19 protocol and that the shooting that night happened 40 yards from Shaker’s front door.
But Manthe said the establishment should not have been open in the first place. Based on county COVID-19 regulations, taverns are only allowed to be open for takeout food.
Meyer argued that the Tavern League had told management the saloon could operate under the Dane County restrictions for a restaurant, rather than a tavern, allowing them to operate at 25% capacity.
Alds. Jean Ligocki (Dist. 2) and Regina Hirsch (D-3) said the decision to revoke the license was based on public safety.
Multiple incidents
The Public Safety committee’s attention to Shakers started with the arrest of then-owner Dale Kittleson in 2019 by the U.S Department of Justice Drug Administration Task Force for suspicion of selling drugs on the property.
Officers claimed to have found 2.5 ounces of cocaine on Kittleson, methamphetamine in his office and a black notebook in his office with dollar amounts and weights. The officers also found a 9mm firearm and two bulletproof vests.
After the incident, the city’s Public Safety committee recommended revocation of the establishment’s license; instead, the Common Council chose to suspend the license for 48 days.
That vote came after a Feb. 22 incident in which police alleged management allowed alcoholic beverages to be consumed inside the bar well after closing, at about 2:40 a.m.
Months later, Stoughton police investigated an incident in which they said a person was shot at least six times after being in the bar earlier in the evening.
One piece of evidence from that night was security camera footage showing bartenders wearing masks around their necks, not covering their mouths or noses and some standing patrons not wearing masks. It also showed patrons closer than six feet together.
The victim was later diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a complaint filed by the department.
The following day, police said, a person refused officers to enter the bar during business hours to investigate the incident, which would be a violation of municipal liquor laws.
During the Jan. 12 hearing, Meyer said there was a bouncer at the door the night of the shooting who was counting patrons and limiting capacity to 25%. As the council was deliberating, Mayor Tim Swadley asked Meyer if he was there at the time.
“No, I wasn’t. I was in the hospital,” Meyer said.
Swadley also asked about conflicting testimony regarding the security cameras.
Officers had reported in December that Bradley Dillman, an employee of the bar, told them the cameras inside the bar did not record video. Meyer told the council he did not know the cameras recorded and that only the owner of the building has access, adding he has a lack of knowledge with technology.
“When I see inconsistencies like that, it throws up a big red flag for me,” Swadley said.
Third extension denied
Most of the Jan. 12 discussion was dedicated to Meyer's request to delay the hearing, which would have given him more time to submit written arguments.
Meyer told the council he had received a copy of the report to which he could submit written objections to only one day before the objections were due.
City clerk Holly Licht said that the party had the report since Dec. 17 and could still verbally argue against the report at the meeting.
Ald. Fred Hundt (D-4) said he was in favor of the extension and suggested adding three conditions to the request.
The conditions were a five-day deadline to submit the written arguments, a rescheduled Jan. 26 hearing and Shakers’ compliance with any and all state and county ordinances until then. The extension also would have given Manthe three days to respond.
Swadley broke the 6-6 tie, denying the conditions.
Alders then voted against the extension, with Hundt voting in favor.
“If they have something of value to offer and they want to do it in writing, I think it would be worthwhile for the process to hear it,” Hundt said.