With a goal of adding a variety of public voices, Stoughton residents can now serve on standing committees.

Up to two residents from different aldermanic districts can serve on five committees, including public works, parks and recreation, community affairs/council policy committee, public safety and finance. The committees will now have four alders -- one from each district -- and two residents from different districts. The mayor will appoint the residents after they fill out an application.

This does not include city commissions such as the Plan Commission, redevelopment authority or landmarks commission, which already have citizen appointed seats. It also does not include non standing committees, like utilities. It also intentionally excludes the personnel committee to avoid releasing sensitive employee information.

The council voted to add two amendments proposed by Ald. Joyce Tikalsky (Dist.1) to the ordinance change. Immediate family members (which is children, parents, spouses and siblings) of elected alders can not serve on the same standing committee.

For instance, an alder and their non elected spouse could not both serve on the public works committee. But an elected official could serve on public works and their spouse could serve on parks and recreation.

The council denied a third amendment suggested by Tiklasky to put three year term limits on the appointed residents. Greg Jenson (D-3) said that it is difficult to recruit people even now and Regina Hirsch (D-3) added that sometimes there are big projects that last longer than three years, so it is important to have continuity among the members.

Mayor Tim Swadley said he has already had people contact him about the positions, and so he believes people in the community are excited to participate.

When do committees meet?

CACP: 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month

Finance: 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month

Parks and recreation: 6 p.m. third Tuesday of the month

Public works: 6 p.m. third Thursday of the month

Public safety: 6 p.m. fourth Wednesday of the month

Oversight responsibilities:

Public works: Street department, streets and alleys, signing of streets, sidewalks, disposal of stormwater, maintenance of municipally owned property, permits, installation and maintenance of traffic signs, public transportation, tree commission, planning department, Main Street enhancement committee, cemetery board, and all ordinances and policies concerning or affecting these subjects.

Parks and recreation: Parks and recreation department, parks, park development, recreation, river and trails task force, youth center, friends of Mandt Park and all ordinances and policies concerning or affecting such subjects.

Community affairs/council policy committee: Food pantry, hall of fame, opera house, Information Technology/Media Services, commission on aging, arts council, seniors in need, and other committees related to community or social projects, as well as rules and procedures to be followed by all standing committees and the council, policies.

Finance: Financial transactions, treasurer's reports, claims for payments, claims for damage, contract approval/award/expenditure and oversight, insurance purchasing and oversight, bonds, borrowing resolutions, financial policies, budgets, revenue generation, assessment / assessor selection and oversight, purchase, lease and sales of property, taxi grant, grant applications / expenditure oversight, facade improvement committee and all ordinances and policies concerning or affecting such subjects

Public safety: Licenses, ambulances, police, fire, judiciary, traffic regulations and related signage, safety committee, and all ordinances and policies concerning or affecting such subjects.