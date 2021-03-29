With a goal of adding a variety of public voices, Stoughton residents can now serve on standing committees.
Up to two residents from different aldermanic districts can serve on five committees, including public works, parks and recreation, community affairs/council policy committee, public safety and finance. The committees will now have four alders -- one from each district -- and two residents from different districts. The mayor will appoint the residents after they fill out an application.
This does not include city commissions such as the Plan Commission, redevelopment authority or landmarks commission, which already have citizen appointed seats. It also does not include non standing committees, like utilities. It also intentionally excludes the personnel committee to avoid releasing sensitive employee information.
The council voted to add two amendments proposed by Ald. Joyce Tikalsky (Dist.1) to the ordinance change. Immediate family members (which is children, parents, spouses and siblings) of elected alders can not serve on the same standing committee.
For instance, an alder and their non elected spouse could not both serve on the public works committee. But an elected official could serve on public works and their spouse could serve on parks and recreation.
The council denied a third amendment suggested by Tiklasky to put three year term limits on the appointed residents. Greg Jenson (D-3) said that it is difficult to recruit people even now and Regina Hirsch (D-3) added that sometimes there are big projects that last longer than three years, so it is important to have continuity among the members.
Mayor Tim Swadley said he has already had people contact him about the positions, and so he believes people in the community are excited to participate.