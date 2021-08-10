After months of delays, the 2020 census data used to redraw voting districts will be released on Aug. 12, the United States Census Bureau announced Thursday, Aug. 5.
Although, it is still a “waiting game” for City of Stoughton staff.
Mayor Tim Swadley told the Hub that the city has to wait for the county to release its redistricting data before city staff can draft aldermanic district lines in Stoughton. Swadley, however, doesn’t anticipate major changes to the boundaries.
“If you look at Fitchburg or Windsor or Sun prairie where they’ve had tremendous amounts of growth — and depending on the area of expansion — that makes things more complicated on the maps,” he said.
After the data is released from the Census Bureau it must then be processed, which can take a couple weeks. Then it is transferred to the counties so the local redrawing of district maps for county boards of supervisors, municipal elected positions and wards can begin.
Local governments are facing deadlines to have their maps redrawn so election notices can be published Nov. 23 for the spring election, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
In an Aug. 4 email from Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell to local municipalities, the timeline for municipalities to submit district maps is Oct. 15 through Nov. 5.
The plan for redistricting locally will be approved by the Common Council, Swadley said. Although, staff are unsure when that will happen.
Executing elections is the job of the city clerk’s department, and the city is in the process of hiring a new clerk after Holly Licht left to be the city clerk in Verona.
Candee Christen is the likely choice for the clerk position, after possible council approval on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Swadley said she will likely start attending training and webinars in the near future.