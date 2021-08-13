Common Council meetings will remain virtual until further notice, alders decided at the Aug. 10 meeting.
Due to the increase in delta variant, and safety of council members they have decided to stay virtual and reassess again in October.
Ald. Brett Schumacher (Dist. 2) said that he still has children at home who are not eligible for vaccination and therefore would like to continue in a virtual format.
Mayor Tim Swadley noted that Dane County board supervisor meetings went back to completely virtually meetings.
Although the council will remain virtual, it did approve a resolution making remote access permanent for alders and the public.
Common Council and Plan Commission meetings were streamed live on wsto.tv pre-pandemic, but if people were not in person only written participation was available.
Once alders return to in person meetings if they show, the public will use Zoom (previously GoToMeeting) to call into the meeting and participate even while at home. Alders, and the public will have the option to participate virtually or in council chambers at City Hall.
The resolution outlines the process for closed sessions agenda items, and prohibits use of the chat function.
The new city resolution states members should use the “hand raise” function before interrupting one another.