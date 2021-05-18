After more than a year of being closed to the public, Stoughton City Hall, located at 207 S. Forrest St., is open again.
City Hall, where people can turn in city-issued bills or ask general questions, will resume its regular operating hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Wednesday, May 19.
Mayor Tim Swadley told the Hub that City Hall had a soft opening on Monday, May 17, and after the Public Health of Madison Dane County order ended COVID-19 restrictions starting June 2, city staff decided to re-open the building to the public. Masks will be required when entering until at least June 2, Swadley said.
Online systems will remain in place, as will the drop box outside of City Hall for the convenience of residents, Swadley said.
Public meetings such as Common Council and Plan Commission will remain virtual at this time and can be viewed on wsto.tv.
For information, call City Hall at (608) 873-6677.