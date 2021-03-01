This year’s Syttende Mai will be more of a “celebration” of Scandanavian heritage, rather than a 20,000 person festival, organizers say.
Stoughton Chamber of Commerce Events and Visitor Services manager Callie LaPoint told members of the Public Safety Committee at its Feb. 24 meeting that the Chamber, which helps coordinate the annual heritage festival, will make changes to this year’s event to reduce crowding and potential virus exposure.
LaPoint, who attended the meeting to request a preliminary event license to the committee, outlined some of the changes to this year’s event, including a drive-thru format for the Sunday parade and activities that can be viewed over virtual platforms. LaPoint emphasized that plans are subject to change.
The public safety committee took no action on the permit at the Feb. 24 meeting.
Sytttende Mai is scheduled to take place May 14-16 and will be mostly done in an independent format. The only special event scheduled is a drive-thru parade on Sunday at Mandt Park, according to the Chamber’s event license application. The canoe race, and arts and crafts festival is still unknown at this time, and the beer tent is cancelled.
The Saturday Syttende Mai 10- and 20-mile runs, the 17-mile walk, and 2-mile kids run is still expected to take place; however, Race Day Events rather than the chamber produces that event.
There are no firm plans for the Stoughton Norwegian Dancer performances. The Viking Games Strongman Competition is expected to take place and will be limited to 50 participants, according to the Syttende Mai website.
The other activities include online or streaming programs, and independent activities like shopping incentives and scavenger hunts.
In order to reduce foot traffic, the Chamber is requesting that food vendors use a pre-pay, curb side pick model for customers, according to the application.
The chamber will bring the event application back for finalization, and potential approval from the Common Council.
For information and updates on this year’s festival, visit stoughtonfestivals.com