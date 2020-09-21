Stoughton residents have less than a week to respond to the 2020 U.S Census.
As of Thursday, Sept. 17, Stoughton’s census response rate is at 82%, which is higher than the previous response rate of 79.2% and much higher than the state’s average of 71.8%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's website.
Census responses will continue to be collected until Wednesday, Sept. 30, which is one month less than previously planned. Responses were expected to be collected until Oct. 31, however, The Census Bureau said change was needed to meet a statutory deadline to complete counting efforts by the end of the year, according to an Aug. 3 NPR story.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul joined 23 attorneys general, five cities, four counties, and the U.S. Conference of Mayors in filing an amicus brief to revoke that decision. The court date was scheduled for Sept. 17, according to the brief, however the extension for responding still remains in limbo as the court hearing was cancelled because of the Justice Department attorneys missed a deadline for producing a complete record of internal Commerce Department documents for the lawsuit, NPR wrote in a Sept. 17 article.
The census is collected every 10 years, and its information is used to redraw legislative districts based on population and determine the number of seats each state holds in the House of Representatives.
It informs how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers annually and influences programs including highway planning, grants for buses, Head Start programs and planning and funding for Medicaid, according to the bureau’s website.
Census takers are hired from local communities to go door to door and help collect responses. , They are expected to wear masks while collecting, the website states.
In Verona, census takers started around Aug. 11.
Stoughton’s rate is higher than Fitchburg (76.6%), Madison (75.1%) and Dane County (77.7%) but lower than Middleton (82.1%), Verona (84.9%) and Oregon (86.5%). The national rate is 66%.
Anyone who has not responded yet can visit my2020census.gov to complete forms online, call (844)-330-2020 or complete and return forms sent through the mail.