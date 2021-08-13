Candee Christen has moved from her role as deputy clerk to head the department.
She was named the city clerk after a Common Council decision on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
She applied for the position after previous clerk Holly Licht left in June for Verona.
Human resource director AJ Gillingham said during the meeting that Christen was a city clerk for 18 years in a smaller community and she is now ready to step back into that role.
In her role she will lead elections and work with the Common Council to prepare the agendas, packets and other notices for the city. City clerks generally take the minutes and maintain the ordinances, resolutions, contracts, and other records. The clerks department also issues city licenses: liquor licenses, special event licenses and dog and chicken licenses.