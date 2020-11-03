Glossary

Net new construction

Under state legislation passed in 2011, municipal budgets are allowed for the most part to increase only by the amount their overall value grows.

This percentage is called net new construction, and it’s published by the state Department of Revenue each year in August.

There are exceptions – keeping up with increases in debt payments is the biggest, a policy that actually encourages borrowing.

Levy, mill rate

The tax levy is the total amount a municipality extracts in property taxes. This amount cannot increase, regardless of property value, unless the city grows, has increased debt obligations or can carry over a portion of either or both of those factors from a previous year.

The mill rate is the tax percentage, expressed as a cost per $1,000 in assessed value. That means if your home is worth $200,000 and the mill rate is $10, the amount you would pay in property taxes is $2,000 annually.