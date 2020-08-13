A former Stoughton man accused of stabbing his roommate to death in November 2017 has been released on bond.
Ted Bruno, 52, was released on a cash bond Tuesday, Aug. 11, after being held at Dane County Jail for more than two-and-a-half years as the only suspect in the death of Kim Gaida. Bruno’s bond was set at $75,000, according to online court records.
Bruno has had two jury trials scheduled in 2020 for the charge of first degree homicide, but both have been postponed – one due to a changed plea, the other to COVID-19. No new jury trial dates have been set.
Attorney Eric Schulenberg had been asking for Bruno to be released on bond since April, but had been denied once before.
As part of Bruno’s bond conditions, he will have a GPS monitor, be required to take all prescribed medications for disordered thinking and will not be allowed to possess any kind of dangerous weapon. Other bond conditions prohibit him from being in the City of Stoughton, leaving the state or having any contact, direct or indirect, with members of Gaida’s family.
On Nov. 27, 2017, Bruno told police he subdued Gaida by stabbing him during an argument that night at their home on Felland Street, then left the house and returned to make sure he was dead, according to a criminal complaint produced by the district attorney. Police said Gaida was stabbed 11 times with a knife, which was broken off in his throat.
Bruno was deemed incompetent to stand trial in October 2018 when he was sentenced to spend 335 days at Mendota Mental Health Institute. Judge William Hanrahan approved involuntary medication based on the testimony of MMHI psychologist Ana Garcia, who testified that Bruno suffers from delusions and disorganized thinking.
The October 2018 competency evaluation, completed by Wisconsin Forensic Unit psychologist Dr. Christina Engen, also concluded Bruno showed signs of undiagnosed schizophrenia.
In the more than two years since, Bruno has had three attorneys. He asked to have a pair of county public defenders removed from his representation team in April 2018 after they attempted to have him use an insanity defense, which caused Bruno to feel he wasn’t being properly represented.
The request to have the attorneys removed from his case came six months before Bruno went to MMHI for court-ordered treatment.