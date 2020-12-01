There will be at least one new person on the City of Stoughton Common Council – but most of the seats have incumbents running for them again.
Most notably in the City of Stoughton, Ald. Sid Boersma (Dist. 1) has decided against running for the seat, citing the desire to spend more time with his family. He said after eight years serving the community through city government, he still plans to find other ways to be involved.
“I plan to continue to work hard for this city because it is a great place to live and to raise a family and do business,” he wrote to the Hub in an email.
Two board supervisors in the Town of Dunkirk have advised that they plan to run again, as will two in the Town of Dunkirk and another one in the Town of Pleasant Springs. The Town of Rutland has six seats up for re-election, and will use a primary election set-up for this April after axing the caucus system earlier this year.
For the Stoughton Area School District, board president Frank Sullivan has announced his intention to re-run for his seat. Board member Allison Sorg has not yet responded, and Mia Croyle, who was just appointed to the board to finish out the seat vacated by Kathleen Hoppe in November, said she was unsure if she planned to run again since she’d only been to one meeting.
Incumbents have until the last week of December to formally declare their intent to not run.
For most local and county governmental bodies, the first day aspiring candidates can start circulating nomination papers and collecting signatures is Sunday, Dec. 1. Each race has a different number of qualified signatures a candidate must collect to get their name on the ballot, and most nominations must be fully completed and turned in to each respective organization clerk or agency by the end of the day Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Nomination papers that are circulated prior to Dec. 1 will not be counted toward a candidate’s total number of signatures.
Candidates must file a campaign finance registration form prior to collecting signatures on nomination papers for their respective jurisdiction; otherwise, the District Attorney would have the right to file a complaint for campaigning without being registered.
The spring election, held Tuesday, April 6, will feature local races, a race for Dane County executive and a state Superintendent of Public Instruction contest.
City of Stoughton
At least three of the five aldermanic seats for the City of Stoughton will have incumbents running this spring.
Alds. Joyce Tikalsky (D-1), Phil Caravello (D-2) and Ben Heili (D-4) are all planning to re-run for their seats on the 12-person council in the spring. Ald. Regina Hirsch (D-3) said she was unsure of whether she would run again for her seat.
Tikalsky is running for a two-year term after Timothy Riley vacated his seat early this September.
Stoughton Area School District
All of the seats on the board are elected at-large, meaning all voters within the SASD are able to vote on each representative to the board, and the candidates are able to run for any seat. President Frank Sullivan told the Hub this week he will be running, while Mia Croyle, who was appointed last month to fill a vacant seat, said she is undecided. The other incumbent, Allison Sorg, has not announced if she will seek re-election.
To get on the ballot for the school board, candidates must file a campaign registration statement and a declaration of candidacy form to the district administrative office no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7. Nomination papers are not required for school board candidates.
Town of Pleasant Springs
Town chair David Pfeiffer said he is running for re-election, though supervisor Eric Olson has not announced his intentions and the other incumbent supervisor, Doug Larsson, said he hasn’t made up his mind yet on running again.
All three of the terms up for re-election are two-year terms. The two other Supervisor seats 1 and 2 are elected in even-numbered years.
Town of Dunkirk
All three town board seats are up for re-election in 2021, as are the seats of the constable and the town treasurer.
Town chair Norm Monsen and supervisors Daniel Jenks and Ted Olson are all up for re-election; Monsen and Olson have stated their plans to run again. Town constable Gregory Holte and treasurer Bonnie Smithback are also up for re-election in April.
Town of Rutland
Six Rutland seats are up for re-election in April.
Town board chair Peter Loughrin, who is up for re-election, told the Observer Monday he will not seek another term on the board. Supervisor Dave Grueneberg, also up for re-election, had not filed non-candidacy paperwork leading up to the election, town clerk Dawn George told the Observer last week. Neither has George, whose town clerk seat is up for re-election, or Kim Sime, the town treasurer.
Two constables, Shawn Hillestad and Nels Wethal, are also up for re-election in 2021.
Town of Dunn
Town chair Ed Minihan plans to run for his seat again – one he’s held for 41 years now.
There are two other town board seats up for re-election this year – one held by town supervisor Jeffrey Hodgson, who plans to run again, and the other by Steve Gerb, who has not indicated his plans either way.
Minihan told the Hub that he wants to run again to continue to see preservation of farmland – even after his wife died a few months ago.
“She was a major part of all that has happened in the Town of Dunn,” he said. “For me, it will be difficult without my chief counsel.
“The legacy of the Town of Dunn is more hers than mine,” Minihan added. “But as with many of the couples making things happen in the town, we did it together.”
Dane County
Dane County executive Joe Parisi will run for his third term in April 2021, citing the country’s need for coordination in COVID-19 recovery as the main focus of his campaign.
Parisi was first elected to the county executive seat in 2011 during a special election after former executive Kathleen Falk announced her resignation. He then won two additional terms in 2013 and 2017.
In a news release from Tuesday, Nov. 17, Parisi said that the COVID-19 pandemic has tested Dane County residents and has torn at the fabric of our well-beings.
“The challenges before us from this pandemic are like none we have faced in our lifetime,” he said in the release. “They also present great opportunities to do what we do best in Dane County – bring people together, get work done, and deliver tangible results.”
Parisi, a Dane County native, was previously a state Assembly Representative for the 48th district and county clerk. U.S. Rep Mark Pocan (WI-02) and state Rep. Sheila Stubbs (D-Madison) are co-chairing Parisi’s campaign.
““Under Executive Parisi’s leadership, Dane County has led the state with our humanitarian response to the current health crisis,” Stubbs said in the news release. “Only weeks into the pandemic, the County Executive put together initiatives to help renters, small businesses, food pantries and daycare centers weather the storm.”
There are no County Board of Supervisors elections this year; those are held in even-numbered years.
There are four documents that a person is required to fill out when seeking candidacy for the Dane County executive: a Campaign Finance Registration statement form that should be filled out prior to announcing intentions to run; a Declaration of Candidacy form; nomination papers that should include at least 500 signatures from the district of candidacy, and no more than 1,000; and a completed Statement of Economic Interest describing what organizations a candidate’s immediate family members are involved with, where their income comes from and what real estate is owned.
All materials must be turned in to the Dane County clerk by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5.
If there are more than two candidates running for a single district, a primary election will be held to narrow the field on Tuesday, Feb. 16.