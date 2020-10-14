The Dane County Board of Supervisors and its committees will be tasked with examining the 2021 operating budget and finalizing it within the next few weeks.
The process of reviewing county executive Joe Parisi’s $615 million draft budget at committee meetings began Tuesday, Oct. 6, and will go until Nov. 5.
During those committee meetings, the standing committees will hear from department heads on their budget requests, gather input from members of the public and make recommendations on budget amendments to the Board’s Personnel and Finance Committee.
Those committees are: Executive, Environment, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Zoning and Land Regulation, Public Works and Transportation, Public Protection and Judiciary and Health and Human Needs.
Committee members will conduct all of the meetings virtually because of the ongoing pandemic, according to a Friday, Oct. 9, county news release.
People are encouraged to contact their county board supervisor or email the board with comments and suggestions at county_board_recipients@countyofdane.com. There are also opportunities for people to register to speak at the scheduled committee meetings, and a public hearing on the budget before the full board at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
“We want to hear from members of the public – the next year is going to be a challenging year for everyone, we need to hear what the priorities are of the people that make up Dane County,” said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher in the news release.