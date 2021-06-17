Stoughton Fire Department chief Josh Ripp

 Photo submitted

An unidentified bicyclist was injured during a collision with a vehicle at the intersection of County B and Skyline Drive Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Stoughton Fire Department news release Friday, June 17, the Dane County 911 Center dispatched Stoughton Fire Department, Stoughton EMS, Stoughton Police Department and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office to County B and Skyline Drive just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, for a vehicle-bicycle crash.

The bicyclist was “conscious and alert,” and was transported to a Madison hospital by Stoughton EMS.

