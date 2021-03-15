The man suspected of robbing Stoughton’s Associated Bank on Feb. 24 was arrested in Cleveland, Tennessee.
The U.S Marshall’s Service and Cleveland Police Department arrested Todd Templeton, a 51 year old resident of the Town of Dunn, on March 12, according to a Stoughton Police Department news release. He is suspected of armed robbery of the bank at 117 King St. and taking an undisclosed amount of money.
The Stoughton Police Department identified him with the assistance of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the news release.
On Feb. 24, Stoughton police and Dane County 911 were informed of an armed robbery in progress at 9:53 a.m. at the Associated Bank. The man displayed a handgun in his waistband to a teller, and left the scene before police arrived.
Dane County Sheriff’s deputies and Stoughton police conducted two unsuccessful K-9 searches for the man, the release said. The investigation is ongoing..