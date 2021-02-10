In 2023, the senior center is expected to have an increased array of wellness programs after expanding into a nearby building.
That means five businesses likely will have to find new homes.
The adjacent annex building is set to become part of the Stoughton Area Senior Center as additional space for programming, a decision the Common Council made Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The council’s 10-2 vote allow the senior center to expand came after alders debated the issue in five committee meetings. During those discussions, they tried to balance the need for more space for seniors with displacing five businesses that rent out four suites at the annex.
The compromise was giving them 15 months, after initial discussions last year had revolved around coordinating the businesses’ lease expirations to September 2021.
It will allow each tenant to enter into a new lease agreement with the city from Oct. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2022. After that, they can rent month to month until renovations begin. The resolution also allows for early termination of a lease with no penalty.
Alders Sid Boersma (Dist. 4) and Tom Majewski (D-3) voted against the resolution, with both expressing concerns about the impact on the business community.
Boersma said he preferred a resolution that had been suggested by a tenant – to end the leases for suites 1 and 2 and leave suites 3 and 4. He noted that those two businesses have been there for decades, saying it would be difficult for them to relocate. Majewski said he was concerned about the city losing revenue and downtown losing businesses.
All the alders expressed making the difficult decision to displace the businesses.
Owners of each of the businesses – Thrivent Financial Services, Community Living Connections and individual studios for Stoughton Hairstyling, massage therapist Lisa Resch and physical therapist Jennifer Britain – have tried to persuade city staff to find alternatives to ending their leases.
Britain, who has spoken during other meetings related to the annex, suggested at the Feb. 9 meeting a good compromise would be the city ending the leases for herself, Lisa Resch and Community Living Connections but leaving Stoughton Hairstyling, owned by Karla Zentmire, and Thrivent Financial Services, owned by Bryan and Leslie Smith.
Senior center director Cindy McGlynn countered that if renovations were broken up into different phases, they would cost significantly more.
The Finance committee had considered giving the businesses financial support to help them move, but it decided against that recommendation because it could be perceived as special treatment. The tenants effectively already receive an annual discount because of the low rent prices, a committee memo stated.
The memo notes the city has not raised monthly rental rates since the beginning of the lease terms and states the current average market rate per square foot in Stoughton is around $12.34, compared with around $9.60 for the annex.
The annex building is on the same property as the senior center – connected by a breezeway – and is owned by the city. Revenue from its lease agreements brings in around $30,000 a year.
At previous meetings, McGlynn gave presentations on the need for increased space for the senior center and why alternative locations would not be possible, noting an increased need in staff and lack of availability. She said she plans to convert the annex space into two large programing rooms, mostly for wellness activities and classes like yoga and Tai Chi. The city also would remodel the bathrooms to ensure ADA accessibility.
The renovation is estimated to cost $150,000, which McGlynn said she would fundraise for. Already, $20,000 has been donated.
Alders also discussed offsetting costs by renting the spaces out in the evenings.