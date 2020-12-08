Shakers Saloon should lose its liquor license, a city committee decided after a Thursday, Dec. 3 hearing.
The business’ license is in jeopardy a second time this year, after the City of Stoughton police department filed a complaint based on multiple incidents over the past two months. Those incidents include an Oct. 10 shooting that left one person injured with six gunshot wounds after a party that allegedly violated Dane County COVID-19 capacity limits.
Shakers’ first revocation hearing of the year was in February, two months after former co-owner Dale Kittleson was arrested for allegedly selling cocaine and methamphetamine on the premises. Kittleson is facing five felony drug charges in Dane County Circuit Court, and his trial is scheduled to start Jan. 4, according to online court records.
At that time, commissioners voted to recommend revocation, but the council instead decided on a 48 day suspension. Chatta Huffman became the registered agent.
Just as it did in February, the council can decide whether to revoke the license, suspend it for 10-90 days or allow the business to keep the license. Public safety committee chair Greg Jenson (Dist.3) said that will happen over the course of two meetings in December and January.
Under state law, a liquor license can only be revoked or suspended after a quasi judicial hearing, in which attorneys represent the prosecution, defense and a judge and alders act as a jury.
Before the start of that hearing Dec. 3, Shakers ownership requested a second postponement because its attorney could not be present due to a conflict, bar manager Josh Quisling said, but the committee declined. The hearing proceeded with Quisling speaking on behalf of the bar.
The Hub attempted to contact Shakers’ attorney, identifed as Colin Good, by email and telephone, but did not have a response by 10 a.m. Tuesday.
During the hearing, lawyer Rick Manthe said Shakers threw away a second chance to show it was responsible with its liquor license.
“The bar has had numerous legal order violations and has been unable to maintain an orderly establishment with regards to its liquor license,” Manthe said.
Steve Meyer, the owner of the bar, later told the Hub it has developed a bad reputation because of the location’s previous troubled history. He said he thanks the city for a second opportunity.
“We thank all the people of Stoughton, we thank our customers, we thank the city council, and we thank the police department,” he said. “But we are not a righteous bar. We are a safe and fun bar.”
Four officers of the Stoughton Police Department were witnesses. Manthe and Quisling questioned the witnesses at times disagreeing with the evidence.
Manthe said there was an alleged after-hours violation at Shakers’ Feb. 23. Local ordinances do not allow alcohol to be served after 2:30 a.m. on certain days, but during a bar check, police allege that officers found two people drinking at the bar at 2:40 a.m. Quisling later said those two people were employees.
In regards to the Oct. 10 incidents, the night where Shakers’ was allegedly over capacity limits and the shooting occurred, Manthe presented still images from security cameras inside the bar as evidence of violation. The still frames show bartenders wearing masks around their necks, not covering their mouths or noses and some standing patrons not wearing masks. It also showed patrons closer than six feet together. The victim of the shooting was later diagnosed with COVID-19, the complaint states.
Quisling argued the bar was not over capacity the evening of Oct. 9 and early morning of Oct. 10, as an employee at the door was counting the number of patrons with a hand-held clicker and taking temperatures. He said there were 69 patrons, not 100-150 like the summons stated, and the bar’s capacity is 299, keeping it under the county’s maximum 25% capacity. The owner later said the party on the night of Oct. 9-10 was not a “hip hop” party like the summons stated, but was a birthday party.
During the hearing, Manthe also referenced a violation made the day after the shooting when Sgt. Patrick Frisch attempted to inspect the bar. City municipal codes state that a liquor license holder must allow a police officer or alderperson to inspect the premises without a warrant. The complaint states that co-owner Bradley Dillman refused to let Frisch enter the premises, violating the ordinance.
The committee went into a closed session for 35 minutes to deliberate before announcing their decision.