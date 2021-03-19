The City of Stoughton Common Council opposes a state bill that would allow restaurants to sell cocktails to go, because alders believe those decisions should be made at a city governing body.
On March 9, the council approved the resolution 11-0-1, with Ald. Sid Boersma (Dist. 1) abstaining. Under the state Senate Bill bill, any Class B alcohol license holder could sell mixed drinks and wine by the glass to go with a “tamper-evident” seal. The drinks could be sold for pick-up only, not delivery.
“It is really just a message to the legislature to say these decisions belong at the local level,” city police chief Greg Leck said.
The state assembly passed the bill on March 17, and it will then move onto the Senate.