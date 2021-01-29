After two decades of serving patients, the Stoughton Health Home Health program is closing down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The closure is because of many factors, according to a news release Stoughton Health sent the Hub Friday, Jan. 29. Those include the impact of the illness, the job market and the “presence of many other high quality home health agencies offering services in the area and reducing reimbursement.” The release states that effective Wednesday, Jan. 27, the program has no longer been accepting new patients.
The most notable factor in closing, according to the release, was a shift that took place this month to a “patient driven groupings model” for the timing of billing and reimbursement for home health agencies. The release states that experts estimated as many as 30% of home health agencies could close because of “the regulatory change alone.”