While the 2020 presidential election will look different from years past, City of Stoughton clerk Holly Licht wants people to feel confident that their votes will be counted, regardless of how they choose to vote.
Going into the Nov. 3 election, Licht said whether votes are cast in-person absentee, mailed absentee or dropped off at City Hall, clerks are prepared for the upcoming election.
“We take election integrity and security very seriously,” Licht said.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has required clerks in the greater Stoughton area – including the city and the townships of Rutland, Dunn and Pleasant Springs – to change how they conduct elections – a problem not unique to them, as municipal clerks across the country have faced similar circumstances.
In addition to needing to adhere to social distancing requirements within the polling locations, clerks have seen high numbers of absentee ballot requests and higher levels of in-person early voting than in prior years.
Voters have generally been encouraged to vote absentee to reduce congestion at the polls, as questions of whether ballots will be counted have been raised, even as the United States Postal Service reversed new operational policies earlier this year that critics decried as a means of sabotaging mailed-in absentee ballots. Perceived longer round-trips for mailed-in ballots has prompted more people to take advantage of early in-person voting hours throughout the U.S.
Slightly less than 80% of votes cast in the greater Stoughton area in both the April and August elections this year were either mailed-in absentee or in-person absentee because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the City of Stoughton, an increase in absentee ballots requires the city to add a second tabulating machine to each of the four polling places. Unlike in April, when the city chose to consolidate the polling location into the Stoughton Wellness and Athletic Center, all of the regular polling places will be kept the same as other elections, Licht said.
The set-ups at each polling location might look a little bit different than how they normally are, Licht said, because of the need for social distancing.
“Back in August, we basically did a test run of how it would work – we had to have all of the social distancing guidelines in place then,” she said. “Obviously there were fewer voters there, but we at least set everything up to see how it flowed.
“If there are any lines on election day, they’re going to look a lot longer than they are, just because we have to have that six-foot distance in between everyone,” she said.
All of the clerks in the city and the townships said they had enough people to staff the Nov. 3 election, and that they had seen numerous new people step up to volunteer as poll workers. In the townships, Rutland clerk Dawn George and Pleasant Springs clerk Maria Hougan both said that many of their poll workers are new, as they had “wonderful residents” who have offered to help.
“One positive of this year's elections that we have gained a number of new election workers and it is much appreciated,” George said.
And like the two previous elections, there will be plenty of sanitation procedures and personal protective equipment at all of the polling locations in the greater Stoughton area.
The polling locations will be sanitized frequently, the clerks told the Hub, and poll workers have access to personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, and voters are encouraged to bring their own black or blue ballpoint pens to fill out ballots, or will have access to single-use pens to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“Sanitation will occur very frequently if not between every vote using a booth or marking machine,” George told the Hub. “All workers will wear masks and all voters are strongly encouraged to also wear masks.”
The cost for the Nov. 3 election is significantly higher than previous presidential elections – George said that the cost of sending out absentees will make the upcoming election 5 times as expensive as the 2016 election, and Dunkirk clerk Melanie Hutchhausen said that increased spending on absentee ballots has stretched the township’s election budget.
“We are fortunate to have CARES money to supplement our budget,” Hutchhausen wrote in an email to the Hub.