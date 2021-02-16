A 65 acre gravel quarry is proposed between Hwy. B and East Church Road in the Town of Christiana.
The Town of Christiana plan commission is set to discuss the proposal at its in-person meeting on 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at the Town Hall, 773 Koshkonong Road, Cambridge.
The quarry would include eight parcels, Kathy Wilson, clerk/treasurer of the Town, told the Hub.
After the Plan Commission makes a recommendation, the Town Board is expected to make a final decision at its next meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.