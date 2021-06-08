A plan to build a subdivision and a 95,000 square foot big box store on Stoughton’s west side is headed to a public hearing this month.
While developer Bob Dvorak said he could have dirt moving on the property by the fall, several steps remain, including a possible request for taxpayer funding.
The 70-acre development by RHD Properties LLC, headed by Robert Dvorak, would be located on two sides of U.S. Hwy. 51, near the Rutland Dunn Town Line Road. The proposal features 13.6 acres of commercial development, nine single-family homes, five duplexs, 30 condominium units, 292 apartment units in six buildings and a 5-acre park.
A public hearing is set for 6 p.m. at the Plan Commission’s Monday, June 14, meeting, where it could vote to recommend the general development plan for Common Council approval. Council approval could happen as early as June 22.
The general development plan is the second public phase of a three-step development process, but it’s the most important. When a local governing body approves a general plan, it gives the developer the right to build the project as long as the plan is similar to what’s presented in the plan.
If approval of the general development plan is granted, RHD Properties could start moving dirt for the east side of Hwy. 51 in late August, and grading would likely start in the fall, the plan states. Construction of the west side of U.S. Hwy. 51 would come in phases, possibly starting in the spring of 2023.
Dvorak has indicated a need for around $3 million in tax-increment funding for the project to help remediate issues with the land. In January, the city’s finance director Jamin Friedl gave the council a presentation regarding Stoughton’s potential seventh tax-increment-financing district, and the city has been working with it’s municipal adviser Ehlers in researching the feasibility of the informal TIF request.
TIF is a tool municipalities use to encourage development by pooling taxes collected on increased property value from all underlying taxing districts (school district, technical college, county, city, state) to pay for infrastructure or developer incentives.
Creation of a new TIF district would need to go to a joint review board, consisting of representatives of the various taxing jurisdictions, and a public hearing in front of the Common Council. The council could then consider individual requests.
The project’s general development plan has been narrowed down from two initial concepts since the Plan Commission first reviewed them in September 2020.
The plans originally included a second entrance off of Hwy. 51 to the west in addition to Rutland Dunn Town Line Road. The state Department of Transportation did not want multiple access points, Dvorak told the Plan Commission.
A proposed pedestrian tunnel underneath Hwy. 51 connecting the west and east side is not part of the plan now, but developers are discussing placing the tunnel north of Rutland Dunn Town Line Road, developers told the commission in April. There has also been a reduction of duplexes to meet park land requirements by the city.
A business that would occupy the 95,000-square-foot store has not formally signed an agreement, Dvorak told the Hub in an email.
The application states that the commercial buildings, three in total, could be a mix of retailers and businesses that would serve nearby residential neighborhoods and commuters such as grocers, retailers, medical offices, financial offices, restaurants or gas stations.
The plan includes filling in four, low quality wetlands after state Department of Natural Resources approval.
The project also required the city to request approval from the DNR to include the land, which was formerly in the Town of Rutland, in the city’s Urban Service Area Amendment to allow the subdivision to be connected to the city’s sewer service.