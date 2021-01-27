Developers of a proposed 69-acre development split by Hwy. 51 are taking the temperature of the Common Council for $3 million in tax-increment-financing.
Finance director Jamin Friedl gave a presentation to the City Council on Jan. 26 about the potential of opening Stoughton’s seventh tax-increment-financing district. It outlined a $3 million gap in funding for the 51 West project that developer RHD Properties LLC, headed by Robert Dvorak, would need to fill to complete. The $14.2 million commercial and residential subdivision proposed across both sides of Hwy. 51, just south of Rutland-Dunn Townline Road.
Friedl stressed during the presentation it is not a formal request for TIF, but rather testing the waters to see if the council would be in favor of a new TIF district before the finance department invests a significant amount of time and resources into planning a potential TIF district creation, according to documents provided to the council.
TIF funding is a tool municipalities use to encourage development by pooling taxes collected on increased property value from all underlying taxing districts (school district, technical college, county, city, state) to pay for infrastructure or developer incentives. A requirement of TIF is the “but for'' clause, meaning the municipality must believe that without TIF, the development would not happen.
In 2016, the city revised its TIF policy to include a preference for “pay-as-go” TIFs, meaning the developer pays the upfront costs of the project, then the city would establish criteria to fully or partially reimburse the developer using future tax increment. This type of TIF reduces the upfront risk for the city.
The 51 West is projected to add around $54 million in new tax base, according to documents prepared by the developer. The $3 million in TIF funding would support affordable housing, road and trail improvements, including a bike/pedestrian underpass beneath Hwy. 51, storm water management, and sewer and water services to the west side of the city.
Commissioners discussed a conceptual plan for the development at a September plan commission meeting. It would be anchored by a 95,000 square foot store and include more than 360 residential units.
Of the nearly 69 acres, about 55 would be residential, with a mix of condominiums and apartments, including 38 independent living units for seniors, as well as a handful of single-family homes and duplexes.
Some of the units would be considered affordable, although the exact amount is not known, according to the document. Typically, workforce housing implies prices are controlled by keeping homes small or by subsidizing rent on apartments.
The commercial building is at the center of the commercial district, surrounded by a handful of other businesses with an opening on Oak Opening Drive.