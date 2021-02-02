Each year the Landmarks Commission awards eligible historic buildings mini-grants for preservation projects.
In 2020, the commission awarded five grants totalling $10,000. Projects included repairing brick facades, leaded glass window repair and tile replacement.
Each applicant provides the commission with a description of their project, and as long as the work meets the grant requirements, commissioners try to give everyone who applies some sort of assistance, landmarks chair Peggy Veregin told the Hub in an email.