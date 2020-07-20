In early May, after Wisconsin's initial 60-day health emergency shutdown, the State Supreme Court told the Ever's Administration in a very odd and unhelpful ruling, "that's it, no statewide management. . . virus management is now a local matter." Result?? Over the past two weeks, new highs in COVID cases have occurred in many counties. Statewide counts are now in the 850 to 1,000 range.
Just where are we headed? What happens if an even larger outbreak happens this fall owing to school openings, tourists bringing the virus northward, and continuing conflicts between counties on virus management. How bad can get it? ANSWER: Look south . . . it can get REAL bad.
If Wisconsin is to avoid what is now happening in southern states, something must change in Wisconsin. County-by-county optional management cannot work. The South just tried that and look what happened. Statewide management perhaps with mandatory features such as mask use, bar closings, and limited gatherings might be the only way to control COVID so it doesn't control us.
Republican leadership must be open to caring more about people than "spiking the political football" with the Supreme Court ruling. The Evers Administration can certainly remain open to working cooperatively and early with Republicans to find a common path. If this doesn't happen, brace yourselves for a long, difficult year with even more cases and deaths. COVID is serious business and all politicians must put on their "big boy pants" else we face continuing calamity.
Roger Springman
City of Stoughton