In 1962 Wisconsin became the first state to mandate seat belts. In 1968 it became mandatory nationally. Since then there have been numerous regulations to make driving safer.
Padded dashboards, better tail and headlights, crumple zones, air bags, and increased use of roundabouts have all added to traffic safety. Along the way industry and individuals fought nearly all of these regulations.
Guess what? These regulations worked. In 1968 the mortality rate was 5.2 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled (VMT). Fifty years later In 2018 the mortality rate dropped to 1.13 per 100 million VMT in spite of driving more than three times more miles.
If the mortality rate had stayed the same, we would have had 167,000 traffic deaths in 2018, instead we had fewer than 38,000. Government regulations saved 3.7 million from traffic deaths over that 50 year period, and tens of millions more were saved from serious injury.
Many complained then and now about the cost of regulations. What about the cost of not having regulations? How much would be lost in wages, hospital bills and funeral expenses? How do you place a value on losing a parent, a spouse, or a child?
How much is a life worth, $1 million, $10 million? One recent wrongful death suit was settled for $12 million. We can never put an exact number on these costs, but the cost would be in the trillions of dollars.
For decades, the Republican Party has been selling the idea that government is evil, can’t be trusted, and capitalism can solve all problems. It can’t. Capitalism was never going to make driving safer, any more than it would reduce pollution, or solve a myriad other problems.
Today we are faced with a pandemic. We need our government to step in and actively enforce rules for the common good. Yes individuals will complain, and yes it will cost money.
Still, we need this done. In order to achieve herd immunity, it is estimated 2 - 6 million people will die. Which of your friends or relatives are you willing to sacrifice for this gamble, and what value are you willing to place on their lives?
Any politician that is not willing to address this problem should not be elected, including President Trump, Robin Voss, Scott Fitzgerald and all the other do-nothings in the state and federal government.
John Hallinan
Stoughton