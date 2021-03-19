I am voting for incumbent Stoughton school board members Frank Sullivan, Allison Sorg and Mia Croyle because they have a proven track record of success for our students and our community as a whole.
Long time board members Sullivan and Sorg as well as newcomer Croyle have consistently conducted themselves in an exemplary manner by conducting business of the district honestly, openly and with complete transparency. This is exactly what every school district needs to meet the expectations of the community. It has not always been this way.
We should keep these leaders in office to continue the fine work they have done for Stoughton and the surrounding area. Transparency, balancing the budget and enhancing our district is not only what they have accomplished but what is expected of our leaders. We need trusted leadership we can count on!
Please join me in supporting and voting for Frank Sullivan, Allison Sorg and Mia Croyle for Stoughton School District Board of Education on April 6!
Michael Engelberger
Stoughton