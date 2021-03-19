Give Frank Sullivan your support for Stoughton school board on Tuesday, April 6.
I have known Frank for almost 10 years. From day one, it was clear that he is hard-working and cares deeply about the community of Stoughton. In fact, I had the privilege of serving with Frank on the governing board of Stoughton’s Free Health Clinic. I saw first-hand how dedicated he is as a board member.
In addition to serving the under and uninsured through his work on the Free Health Clinic Board, Frank has served on the Stoughton School Board for almost six years, three of them as president of the school board. Frank’s thoughtful leadership is evident.
The work he and his current school board colleagues have done to transition the board to a more open and collaborative relationship with district staff is paramount and has led to an improved culture. A vote for Frank Sullivan will ensure this momentum continues.
Frank’s professional career as a lawyer makes him exceptionally gifted in understanding education policy, one of the board’s most important roles. Frank analyzes situations from all angles, is compassionate towards all parties, and looks for effective solutions that ensure learning is innovative and inclusive for all involved. A vote for Frank Sullivan will ensure that the school district continues to be led by a person of integrity who is a proven and natural leader.
For the past 12 months, Frank has led the board with grace through a year of uncertainty. He and the board have worked thoughtfully and diligently through many difficult decisions.
This demonstrates the importance of electing leaders who are able to make thoughtful decisions in the face of uncertainty. A vote for Frank Sullivan is a vote for an attentive and introspective board member.
Frank believes in transparency and invites input. His platform is focused on thoughtful decisions made in public. As President of the School Board, Frank fosters a positive board environment where discussion and discourse lead to great outcomes.
If reelected, Frank will continue to foster strong relationships that will sustain bridges the current board have built, between district staff and the greater Stoughton community. A vote for Frank Sullivan means that the board can continue to pave the way for equitable and innovative student success.
Vote Tuesday, April 6 for Frank Sullivan.
Katy Freye
Stoughton