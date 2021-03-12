We enthusiastically endorse Liz Menzer for SASD Board of Education.
As a former board member with 10 plus years of service to the district, Liz has shown that she is a competent, thoughtful and excellent public servant. She cares deeply for the Stoughton community and has worked with a wide variety of folks gathering input and ideas when some tough decisions had to be made by the district, all without imposing her own agenda or that of any group/organization.
If elected, Liz would be the only board member with experience in reconfiguring schools and changing boundaries, hiring a superintendent, and going to multiple referenda (both passed and failed), to name just a few. Her experience would be an asset while the district looks at bringing back students, athletics and co-curriculars post-COVID, dealing with budget reductions due to declining enrollment and going to referendum.
Liz has a proven track record of listening to all sides in assessing what’s best for our children and families. She has our vote and we encourage you to do the same this April 6.
Donna Tarpinian
Stoughton