Families come in all shapes, sizes and colors -- yet we all want what's best for our kids.
Liz Menzer knows our community and our schools. She is a good listener and a thoughtful communicator, and is respectful of administration, staff, families, and students.
Liz will continue to work hard to ensure all families have a voice, access to quality education, and the support they need.
She has been a champion for new learning options and extracurricular activities that can help all kids feel connected, successful, and on-track for a better future. We're excited she's running again for Stoughton School Board.
Liz Menzer has our vote on April 6.
Mark and Melissa Johnson
Stoughton