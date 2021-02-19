With all that has been placed in front of us this past year, it would be easy to simply overlook the upcoming April 6 spring election. Please, do not.
We will be electing the people that will be guiding our school district’s future for years to come. I ask that you please vote to return Frank Sullivan to the Stoughton Area School District Board.
Frank is open and honest in his communications with the public.
His thoughtful, deliberate, measured approach to dealing with the issue at hand is a valuable asset.
Frank isn’t afraid to have the difficult conversation we need to move an issue forward to conclusion.
I wholeheartedly endorse Frank and will be voting for him in April.
I ask that you do the same and return a good hard working person to the SASD board.
Greg Jenson
Stoughton City Council vice-president