I believe in Sheila Briggs, and I am voting for her for State Superintendent of Schools in Wisconsin on Feb. 16.
I am a teacher long past retirement age who keeps teaching, not because I need to but because I enjoy it. I care about what happens to Wisconsin’s children and our education system. There are many qualified candidates, but Sheila Briggs stands far above the others with her training, experience, passion, drive, and leadership skills.
I know Sheila Briggs. Sheila is fearless and runs into the fire in the name of improving education for all of Wisconsin’s children. More significant than that, she inspires that dedication and commitment in me and in others.
I taught at Schenk Elementary School in Madison when Sheila was the principal. She was a dynamo; energetic, enthusiastic, and determined. Her education and years of experience as a teacher forged her vision of excellence.
That vision spread to everyone around her. Staff, students, parents, and community came together as a force.
Sheila thinks creatively. While I was at Schenk Elementary, Sheila implemented a new model of service that placed specialists (i.e., special education, reading intervention, speech and language, and language acquisition teachers) in the classroom as co-teachers. Sheila’s innovative approaches resulted in increasing third grade reading skills from 58% to 100%. She knows what she is doing and has the determination to do it.
Sheila has been a teacher, principal, lead principal, and director of state and federal programs for the second largest school district in Wisconsin. She currently serves as Wisconsin’s assistant State Superintendent.
Her time in schools has given her hands-on experience with the day-to-day issues that face children, families, and teachers. Her management experience both at district and state level have prepared her for the important tasks of helping schools recover from losses due to COVID-19.
We need someone like Sheila Briggs who is ready in every way to run into the fire. I’m right behind her!
Marcia Hoke
Stoughton