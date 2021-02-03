On Tuesday, Feb. 16, we will be voting in the Spring Primary for Sheila Briggs to be our next State Superintendent and we encourage our fellow citizens to do the same.
As former career and technical education teachers, we are concerned about the long-term effects of COVID-19 and how that may impact the preparation of our young people for post-secondary education and career success. We want support for our education system to ensure that schools and communities have the resources to help our most needy students make up for all the lost time.
Our next superintendent will play a critical role in helping students recover from the learning losses suffered this past year. Dr. Briggs has experience at all levels and currently leads the Division for Academic Excellence at the Department of Public Instruction.
But beyond her resume, she is a leader who listens and actively seeks out diverse voices to hear their concerns and hopes for the future. Dr. Briggs understands the challenges we are facing, including the rising rates of anxiety and depression among youth, inequities in funding, growing teacher shortages and the pitfalls associated with narrowing the curriculum.
Now is the time to invest our children and youth and we believe that Sheila Briggs has the leadership necessary to tackle these important issues.
Please join us in voting for Dr. Sheila Briggs.
Jerry and Sharon Wendt
Stoughton