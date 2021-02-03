We support Liz Menzer for SASD Board of Education. We are impressed by the depth of Liz’s knowledge about our district, our community and how the two are connected.
Liz would seek out viewpoints from those who don’t feel comfortable (or don’t know how the process works) to speak at a pub lic meeting or contact the board so their voices could be heard and their opinions valued. She is a respectful listener, good collaborator, efficient organizer and consensus builder who helped the board address many tough issues in her past tenure.
She works hard and does her homework, and truly relishes seeing Stoughton students succeed. While Liz had to pause her board service, her active support of our schools, staff, and students continued.
She was a frequent participant in many of the volunteer opportunities at Sandhill Elementary, devoting time, resources or both. She brings an important perspective as a long-time community member, and parent whose household includes Stoughton graduates and young elementary children.
We are confident Liz’s experience and dedication will help us maintain quality education for all of our kids, now and into the future.
Brett and Cheryl Schumacher
Stoughton