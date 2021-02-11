I am writing this letter in support of Mia Croyle for the SASD School Board.
I have known and worked closely with Mia as a fellow member of the Fox Prairie Working for Kids (FPWFK) group for several years. She has been such a breath of fresh air as a fellow group member.
Mia has taken on so much responsibility within the group and is a credit to the success of our small but mighty parent group. As secretary, she not only took minutes, but she also wrote our group’s communications for the weekly e-newsletter, ran our social media presence, often designed flyers, graphics, and videos that go on our Facebook page, and fostered many local connections in the community for our group.
Her hard work and her communication with others have been invaluable not only for the group but for students, teachers, staff, and the greater Stoughton community.
Mia really does have a heart of gold, looking out for our school community. She, along with the rest of FPWFK, tries to plan events and provide monetary and morale boosters that are inclusive for all students.
She is very sensitive to the economic status and diversity of our student population, consistently noting that not all of our students speak English at home or can afford to pay a fee to participate in an activity.
As a parent, Mia advocates for her children, of course, but she also advocates for all SASD children, wanting the best for all of them. Mia is also the first person to step up and support our teachers and administrators that are working hard for all of our kids every day, especially since COVID.
She is able to not only take in and digest what people are saying, but she also encourages discussion from other people to make the best decisions for our students, our teachers/staff, and our group. Mia is one of those people that examine the pros and cons of a situation and help to broker a solution that works for everyone.
Based on my experience, I strongly believe that Mia Croyle will be a strong advocate for our students, staff members, and families as a member of the SASD school board. She is deserving of your vote on April 6.
Kathy Rozema
Stoughton