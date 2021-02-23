I've known Mia “Cabibbo” Croyle since she was a student at Kegonsa Elementary along with my son Bob. At that time I was an active school and community volunteer running for a seat on the Stoughton School Board where I would serve for six years.
And now 35 years later, Mia is running for a seat on the board.
I've watched her all these years as she did well in school, graduated from Stoughton High School, went on to college and graduate school, married, and then decided with her husband to live and raise their family in Stoughton. Through it all Mia has remained a caring, energetic, and hard working individual with a heartfelt commitment to our schools, our community, and to her family and friends.
We are so lucky to have Mia representing us on the Stoughton School Board, so vote for her on April 6. It's not often we get the chance to vote for someone with such heart.
Mary Jo Sundling
Stoughton