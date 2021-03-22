I'm voting Mia Croyle April 6 for Stoughton School District and I hope you will too!
If you don't know much about Mia, let me fill you in: She is transparent to the core you can read about her on Facebook at Mia Croyle for Stoughton Schools. She has posted videos where she will tell you a little about herself and her beliefs. She even gives some candid details of her past and what got her to where she is today!
Mia Croyle is endorsed by many, many local families, current and past district faculty and local business owners. You read that right. This woman means business.
Mia is a go getter with care and flare; A true voice for students, staff and families alike. Mia is a powerhouse of knowledge. She knows our answers lie within listening to our teachers and collaborating community support. She is educated and unafraid to communicate on behalf of her constituents. We need her voice!
Mia Croyle is classy but down-to-earth. She is well grounded in morals and principles and transparent, which is crucial in being a liaison between parents and staff.
Mia knows there is no one size fits all solution to education if there is an opportunity to learn she is humble and eager to accept challenges. She deeply wants to help bridge the gaps we currently see and locate the problems we have yet to acknowledge in order for us all to succeed together.
In conclusion, and maybe most important of all, I want you to know … Mia longs for our district to grow, to thrive and to be a sought after district for families and faculty together. She wants us, little beautiful Stoughton, WI, to be a pillar and beacon to our state's educational success stories.
I truly believe she has the heart to get us there! Now here's where you can help. Mia Croyle needs your support to get a full term seat on the team!
Will you please help Stoughton succeed and Vote Mia Croyle April 6?
Amanda Burian
Stoughton