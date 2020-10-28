I would like to share my appreciation for our City Clerk, Holly Licht, for her thorough preparations and organization for the upcoming election on Nov. 3. This election will be my first time volunteering as a poll worker.
After attending the required training session this month, I am impressed by the level of detail and the many procedures in place to ensure each vote is counted in a safe and careful manner.
I’ll be working with experienced poll worker veterans, many of whom have volunteered for this service for years. Please do everything you can to cast your vote and encourage all you know to do the same. I hope to see you at the polls.
Christine Melland
Stoughton