I would like to thank all poll workers for following the laws and strict guidelines that poll workers must do as a civic duty!
Those who are making fraud accusations about elections and mail ballots are the ones who are making false statements to divide the people and tear down our country. They lie about the voting process.
For instance they say people don’t have to show ID to get a mail ballot. That is false here in Wisconsin. They say people will vote many times. Another false statement. Ballots once received at the poll station regardless of by mail or in person are checked and double checked to make sure people cannot cheat or vote more than once.
They also forget to mention that voter fraud or mail fraud carries substantial fines up to and including imprisonment. Most good people I know are not interested in becoming convicted felons.
The spreading of falsehoods about the election process and massive election fraud allegation’s are intended to scare the electorate into not voting and to create doubt in our political system. This is shameful to say the least.
It is a disgraceful attempt to win an election and another example of many designed to tearing apart our democracy. We the people must put an end to the injustices we have seen in these past four years. Please vote and thank your volunteer poll workers for their service!
Michael Engelberger
City of Stoughton