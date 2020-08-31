As the Nov. 3 election draws near, more and more concern is being expressed by politicians and the media about the security of voting by mail. The big concern is: “If I mail in my absentee ballot, how do I know the postal system will deliver it to my local clerk in a timely manner? Will my vote count?” These concerns will grow even larger as we approach the final weeks of October.
Starting the week of Sept. 17, clerks throughout Wisconsin will begin mailing out absentee or voting by mail ballots. Being confident that our voting process works is essential in our democracy. If you are concerned about postal system rumors or the security of voting by mail, there is a simple answer:
Take charge of your voting process by: 1) taking your absentee ballot to your local clerk’s office during regular business hours or 2) dropping your absentee ballot off in a secure drop box provided by your local municipality, (e.g. box located in your municipal office , book return box at your local library). Over the coming weeks your clerk will likely promote one or both of these options, so check your municipality’s web page or contact the clerk directly. Find out about options in your community!
The Nov. 3 election is easily the most vital election of our lifetime. We have to get it right and every vote counts. If you are nervous about the postal system or absentee ballot security, take charge of your ballot and follow one of the suggestions above.
Roger Springman
City of Stoughton