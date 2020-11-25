Early each morning my son and I give a wave to the friendly school bus driver on our walk before virtual school. I have seen her transporting students to and from the school for many years.
These days she is dropping off breakfast and lunch to many families around Stoughton. I am grateful for this friendly bus driver and the multitude of other staff who are adapting and working hard for the families of the Stoughton Area School District.
When our walk is finished, my son logs on to school and I log on to attend the meetings of the Stoughton Wellness Coalition. The SWC was formed in 2006, through the collaborative efforts of the City of Stoughton, Stoughton Area School District and Stoughton Hospital.
The coalition was created to address health and wellness concerns by working together. We understand many of the complexities of this time and are collaborating and providing resources and support to the residents of Stoughton.
The SWC would like to express a word of gratitude and support to our community for the strength exhibited through these difficult times. Thank you to our educators, staff, custodians, bus drivers, school board, administration, all of whom are working very hard for the families of Stoughton.
We support the families of our community knowing you are enduring great struggle and it is hard right now. Thank you for your patience and the ways you have had to adjust your lives.
Many of our friends and loved ones have been affected by COVID-19. It is assuring that Stoughton Hospital provides a quality of care where those who are ill will be held in good hands.
Thank you to the nurses, certified nursing assistants, doctors, housekeeping, dietary, and all staff who are working around the clock for health and healing.
There is a commercial that has coined the phrase, “putting their lives before ours.”
This speaks to the healthcare staff in our community and the service personnel of fire, EMS, and police who are the first on the scene of difficult situations daily. We take great comfort in the presence given to ensure safety and help when needed most.
The Stoughton Wellness Coalition wishes to express thoughts of Thanksgiving as we promote the health and wellness of our Stoughton Community. The strength of our community is supporting one another.
With gratitude,
Rev. Dr. Sara Rabe
Stoughton Wellness Coalition, President