I’m writing to ask the community to keep Mia Croyle and Allison Sorg on the Stoughton School Board.
All of us have spent the past year grappling with the implications of COVID-19. It has impacted our families, our jobs, and our communities in ways that we never anticipated. Almost exactly a year ago, we saw our school district abruptly transition to virtual learning.
Our school board worked to figure out how to deliver virtual learning effectively and return students and staff to the classroom safely. You saw your board evaluate various proposals, discuss alternatives, and challenge the administration and each other to make the best possible decision for our students, staff, families, and community.
That is how local government ought to work Allison and Mia were critical contributors to that discussion. Please join me in voting to keep them on the Stoughton School Board.
Frank Sullivan
Stoughton