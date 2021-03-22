I’d like to add my name to the many others who support Mia (Cabibbo) Croyle for school board. I have known her since she was a young student in my eighth grade classroom.
Learning was easy for Mia, and she had an inquisitive mind, often asked questions, interested in digging deeper to hear all sides. She was hard-working, respectful, honest, thoughtful, kind, caring, and very willing to help others.
Mia is all of that today! I have long admired her dedication to her family, her work, and as a member of the school board. Please consider voting for Mia Croyle.
Joan Laffey
Stoughton