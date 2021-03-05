I'd like to voice my support for Mia Croyle for Stoughton school board and ask you to vote for her April 6!
Mia Croyle is a long time advocate, long before she took a seat on the Stoughton Area School Board filling a vacancy amid a little hiccup and mid-term opening, she has went above and beyond many times in her life not only to voice concerns she may have for things that affect her but also for things that may not necessarily directly impact her life. Mia stands for justice and equity.
She is driven, determined and educated; basically the perfect recipe to provide support to our school students and staff and almost guarantees our continued future progression and success!
Mia will assure all of Stoughton's youth and school staff are heard and represented without having to jump through hoops. She will help build bridges and continue to fill gaps and seek justice wherever she sees an inconsistency, whether she will benefit from the outcome or even risk being scorned!
Mia is an advocate, a mentor, a great community member and friend!
Brian and Suzann Cole
Stoughton