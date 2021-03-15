I have known Mia Croyle personally and professionally for over a decade. From what I know of Mia, endorsing her candidacy for school board is easy.
Mia has the ability to understand large systems and communities as well as individuals and families. Mia has the advantage of being a graduate of the SASD and a district parent.
As a lifelong Stoughtonite, she understands the culture of our beloved community while also understanding what a destination school district would look like and what it will take to help us get there.
If you’re interested in supporting a SASD candidate who will...
- use her critical thinking skills in each and every decision she makes
- bring her own life experiences to her clearly voiced advocacy for anyone underserved, regardless of why
- research all sides of an issue prior to offering her opinion or vote
- engage with the the community, board members, the teachers and staff, and the students by listening and building relationships
- strive to make the Stoughton Schools a top performing district for all students
Vote for Mia Croyle for Stoughton School Board!
Ellen Smith
Stoughton