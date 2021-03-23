We are writing to endorse Allison Sorg for another term on the Stoughton School Board.
Allison has served on the board since 2015. She has previously chaired the board’s finance committee. When the board reorganized its committee structure last year, she volunteered to chair the board’s Educational Outcomes Committee, which analyzes and interprets educational data and makes data-driven recommendations to the full board.
As a nurse, Allison brings a unique perspective to the board. In the past year – as we’ve all struggled with COVID – she has drawn on her training and experience to analyze and interpret guidance from Dane County Public Health, the CDC, and other resources for her fellow board members. She has advocated for strong protocols that allow our students – the ones who choose to – to return safely to the classroom.
Allison is a valued member of our community. She’s a super neighbor, a great board member, a devoted front-line health care worker, and a wonderful human being.
She definitely has our vote!
Bryan Richgels and Anna Losacano
Stoughton