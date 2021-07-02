Dear other drivers:
A stop sign means you bring your vehicle to a complete stop. Your wheels are no longer rotating and all forward momentum has ceased.
A stop sign is not a yield sign, that’s something entirely different (insert sarcastic face here.) They even make it simple for us by changing the geometry and wording of the signage, crazy — right?
It’s also not a slow down when you feel like it sign, a creep through because I’m in a hurry sign, or a full-on disregard sign because laws don’t apply to me. A stop sign makes for a great opportunity to look for other things like…Oh I don’t know, maybe cars? Small kids on bikes? Someone walking a baby?
Is life really that busy that a two second interruption in travel has become a horrible inconvenience? An inconvenience so great that it’s worth putting other people at risk?
What’s that age old saying about doing the right thing, even when no one is watching?
Matt Oliver
Town of Rutland