Many of us sat on pins and needles over the past month as Trump's legal team contested election results in Wisconsin and elsewhere. They charged serious fraud and election abuses, but never delivered serious facts and evidence. It all appeared to be a publicity stunt.
Of the nearly 60 state and federal lawsuits submitted, only one minor one succeeded. Even our federal Supreme Court ruled against Trump as did the three Trump's appointees who serve on it. Final ruling was 7-2 .
In Wisconsin, all three Supreme Court filings were denied (thankfully) by 4-3 rulings (Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Dallet, Jill Karofksy and Brian Hagedorn opposing vs. Patience Roggensack , Annette Ziegler and Rebecca Bradley supporting), but the closeness of these rulings is foreboding. There is no way the rulings should have been 4-3; more like 7-0 or perhaps 6-1! Trump's team showed zero fraud evidence yet asserted that thousands of votes should be tossed out.
Our courts are supposed to serve as neutral referees in our democracy, making sure legal principles are upheld and justice fairly served. That three clearly conservative-leaning justices were willing to ignore standard legal protocols and entertain lawsuits based on hearsay and malicious intent without evidence is not a good sign. If Hagedorn, also recognized as a conservative-leaning judge, did not uphold his legal and moral integrity, Trump could have prevailed in one or more lawsuits thereby possibly changing the Biden victory in Wisconsin.
What happened over the past month threatens our democracy. If the state Supreme Court can turn a blind eye to standard legal practices, ignore the need for clear evidence, and rule according to political biases, fair justice can no longer be depended upon. We do need to thank Hagedorn for doing his Constitutional duty! But, we now know that our democracy is more fragile than imagined and this court may be very willing to challenge voting rights, encourage voter suppression, and support gerrymandering.
As a popular radio host often says, "Democracy is not a spectator sport; stand up and be counted". And in early 2021, citizens will have a chance to do just that when the Census-related redistricting process gets underway. We, the citizens, need to select our representatives . . . they should not be allowed to select us! That is a democracy our Supreme Court needs to respect!
Roger Springman
City of Stoughton