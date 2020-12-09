On November 10, 2020 at a Stoughton City Council meeting, the decision was passed by a vote of 10 to 2 to authorize $282,907 for three projects: Dam removal and Whitewater engineering, Whitewater dam removal restoration and remediation, and Whitewater trails engineering. This is included in the Capital Projects fund in the 2021 City of Stoughton budget.
As a taxpayer living in the city, I would like to know specifically and in detail what the studies entail, the purpose of each element of these projects and line-item costs for each. Also, who requested funds for these studies to be included in the budget?
What purpose do these studies serve? Is it to supplement more grant applications or for permits to remove the dam?
I believe it is only fair and provides due diligence for the taxpayers in the city and townships to have knowledge of detailed information for the purpose of money approved for a project that has not yet been completed, i.e. dam removal and a whitewater park build.
I am requesting a line item analysis of the cost, the work done, who is providing the studies, and the purpose. In the name of transparency, all citizens of Stoughton and those affected in the surrounding areas by planned changes to the Yahara River are entitled to this information or easy access to it for availability.
Sharon Mason-Boersma
Stoughton