Kudos. Congratulations. Nice job. For what might be the first time in American political history one of the major political parties finally achieved full transparency. Yes, the Republicans have achieved this amazing feat in one area, that of voter suppression. Clearly no attempt is being made to hide or conceal their intention. They say it and do it across the nation numerous times every day.
Understand that in order to achieve full transparency, an organization must be an open book, hide nothing, wear their intentions on their sleeve, if you will. And it is without question the clarion call, the foundation, one of the building blocks upon which the shaky Republican Party rests is voter suppression. While neither time nor space would allow me to dig deeply into the issue, allow me to mention just a few.
Let's first look at Wisconsin. Think back to the last spring election when Wisconsinites elected Justice Amy Korofsky, a Democrat, to the State Supreme Court. With the virus raging Democrats asked to have the election moved to a later date so that the state could better prepare to hold the election safely. Republicans rejected that completely.
Jimmy Anderson, a Democratic state assemblyman who, as a result of a horrific automobile accident, is not always able to make it to the assembly floor for voting. His request to vote remotely on occasion was rejected by state assembly speaker Robin Vos. Just this week Republicans in Wisconsin forced through a ruling that votes postmarked by the election will not be counted after the election.
Ask yourself why.
Nationally, remember not too many months ago when a major story was the attempt of Republicans in Dodge City, Kansas to close all of the voting sites in the city and open just one out in the country? Governor Abbot of Texas just last week removed all but one voter drop box in each county, leaving Houston, one of the largest cities in the country, with only one drop off point. Just this past week in Pennsylvania, the Republican legislature approved a new “integrity” commission with the power to subpoena voters ballots on the day of the election. Limiting available voting days, shortening hours and attaching the post office. The list goes on and on.
Finally, not too many months ago the suppressor in chief made the definitive statement. He said, and while this isn’t a direct quote, it’s pretty darn close, “If we allow everyone to vote, the country would never elect another Republican.” Whether you believe in one person one vote or not is not the issue here.
Republicans know that suppressing the vote through fear, trickery and deceit disenfranchises the least advantaged who most likely would vote for the Democrats. If this happens, then the Republicans will win. First lady Michelle Obama said that, “when they go low we go high,” and while people who go high don’t always win immediately, but always win eventually.
So ask yourself why. There can be only one answer. Suppressing the vote heavily impacts those who would be expected to vote for the Democratic candidate. It’s crystal clear. So once again Republicans, kudos, congratulations, nice job on voter suppression. We can all take comfort in the fact that, while goodness and truth and justice don’t always win immediately, they will always win eventually.
If this were not true we would all be speaking German, and living under the rule of some distant relative of Adolph Hitler.
Russ Kaping
Stoughton