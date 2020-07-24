I see that the Madison city council has refused to pay anything to businesses damaged during the criminal activities that accompanied demonstrations near the Capitol in May.
People may not know that the Madison police were told to stand down by the mayor, so the criminals had free rein to damage and loot businesses, which they did. This is not justice, social or otherwise. This is a simple refusal to accept responsibility for what the city did to business owners. Shameful it is.
Marshall Onellion
City of Stoughton